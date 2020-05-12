Virtual Rise Up New York Telethon Raises Over $ 115 Million for COVID-19 Relief Efforts with the Help of Multiple Celebrities

Last night, the non-profit organization Robin Hood New York partnered with iHeart Radio and held its virtual telethon to raise money to help those affected by the coronavirus in the New York area. The telethon featured some big names, including Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Spike Lee, Alicia Keys, Barbara Streisand, Robert De Niro, and many other A-list celebrities, who lent their voices and talent to the cause.

At the end of the night, it was announced that more than $ 115 million was raised, and all the celebrities involved offered some kind of comfort during this time. Mariah mashup her songs "Make It Happen,quot; and "Through The Rain,quot;, and said, "We can get through this together."

Robert De Niro also offered some encouraging words to New Yorkers and said, "Our city is under attack, but we've been here before. For the past 20 years, both September 11 and Hurricane Sandy. You can give your best shot, but you cannot break our spirit. "

According to BillboardRobin Hood said all donations will provide support for food, housing, cash assistance, mental health, legal services and education.

Also during the telethon, Michael Strahan, Eli Manning, Phil Simms and Justin Tuck, who are all former New York Giants players, announced a giveaway in which a fan has a chance to win a chance to play a game of soccer. Touch with them in their own backyard and they also get a Super Bowl ring.

Like us previously reported, New York City is working to help remove the virus anyway possible. Last week, for the first time in 115 years, the New York subway system was purposely shut down for a deep cleanup.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94