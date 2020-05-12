ViacomCBS Youth and Entertainment Group Launches Movies and Limited Series Drive Directed by Meghan Hooper White – Up News Info

ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group is starting a new original limited film and series unit to serve its brand portfolio. The company has brought Meghan Hooper White from A + E Networks to run the unit as EVP and director of original movies and limited series. She begins May 18 and will report to Nina L. Díaz, president of content and creative director.

The goal of the unit will be to mine the ViacomCBS IP library for new original movies and limited series for portfolio networks, as well as other outlets across the company, including CBS, Channel 5, Network 10 and the revamped streaming service. What will happen to CBS All accesses. The goal is to make 100 movies a year.

They will be developed specifically for each brand. Those of MTV will be mainly coming of age stories with the best musicians and young talents in Hollywood. Those of Comedy Central: they will be comedies with the best comedians and promising. The Paramount Network movies will be for the whole family with great appeal and Hollywood stars. VH1's fee will focus on pop culture and will be ripped from headline stories; The CMT film will be focused on the family with country stars.

"As we expand our scripted content with original movies and limited series, we are excited to have Meghan at the helm," said Díaz. "Our shared commitment to cultivating underrepresented directors and showcasing diverse voices both in front of and behind the camera makes her ideal for this new role."

Hooper White has been with A + E Networks for eight years, most recently as SVP, Original Films, Co-Productions, and Acquisitions, for Lifetime Networks, where he oversaw a wide variety of projects during his tenure, including the list of movies for It & # 39; s A Wonderful Lifetime, movies based on VC Andrews books including Casteel Family 2019 movie series event, scripted series Mary kills people and Story of a girl marking the directorial debut of Kyra Sedgwick and starring Kevin Bacon.

Before joining A + E Networks, Hooper White was Director of Program Acquisitions and Administration for NBCUniversal, where she managed acquisitions and inventory of all films and series for the USA Network, including the groundbreaking agreement for Modern Family. Previously, she was Development Director at Just Singer Entertainment working on projects including the Disney Channel's Halloweentown franchise.

Hooper White began his career at Creative Artists Agency before joining the Disney Channel, where he oversaw script coordination at all stages of development for hits like High School Musical.