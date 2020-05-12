ViacomCBS Raises $ 2 Billion in New Debt Sale – Up News Info

ViacomCBS said Mondasy agreed to sell $ 2 billion of debt in two tranches to raise new cash.

The sale of senior notes is expected to close on May 19.

ViacomCBS said in a filing with the SEC that it intends to use the net proceeds to purchase promissory notes offered pursuant to previously announced concurrent tender offers and to pay related accrued interest, premiums, fees and expenses. In other words, you are using the new debt to pay off the old debt.

ViacomCBS senior unsecured debt is currently rated BBB (stable) by Fitch Ratings, Baa2 (stable) by Moody’s Investors Service, and BBB (negative) by S&P Global Ratings.

