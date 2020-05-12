Verve signs reality television producers Sean Travis and Justin Booth – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Verve continues to build his unscripted division, adding veteran reality television producers Sean Travis and Justin Booth to his client list.

Travis, best known for being an executive producer on the hit MTV docuseries The hills and The city, directed the first seasons of MTV The real world. He produced the first Beastie Boys music video that helped launch the band's career. On the film side, Travis won the Best Director award at the AFI Film Fest for his first feature film, The week that girl died.

Travis expanded its roster of producers and directors to include competing reality series on a large scale, including those from ABC. The Mole with Anderson Cooper, Celebrity Mole, The Rebel Billionaire with Richard Branson and more recently CBS " Hunted He has also been an executive producer and executive producer on a number of docuseries, including Fox. The Princes of Malibu, MTV The hills, the city, wait until next year and Siesta Key, A&E Duck dynasty and Roseanne nuts, and Bravo The real housewives of Dallas.

%MINIFYHTML6af0e96bf3c62af4f4c71825c2307bce17%

Booth is best known for his work as an EP / showrunner on MTV The challenge, which records its highest ratings in over a decade, along with those of MTV The real world vs. Road Rules Challenge and all affiliated divisions of the last 17 years. Season 35 of The challenge He scored 1.14 on P18-49, his best showing showing in eight years, and a 1.27 rating on P18-34, the highest in seven years.