Ventura County to allow additional business to reopen Wednesday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Starting Wednesday, Ventura County will allow additional business to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, following a Tuesday announcement from Governor Gavin Newsom that expands what may reopen in Stage 2.

"We are positioned to move forward because our businesses and residents have sacrificed so much to comply with local order," said Mike Powers, County Executive Officer, in a statement. “We trust our business community. We know that you are working very hard to meet the guidelines. We want them to be able to reopen safely and we know they will do a great job. ”

The county will allow childcare facilities, office-based businesses, car washes, pet groomers, landscapers, outdoor museums, open gallery spaces, and other public spaces to be reopened with modifications.

"As we move toward Stage 2, we must do it with caution," said Dr. Robert Levin, a public health official. "We must continue practicing social distancing and companies must make the necessary modifications to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. This will help keep our numbers low so we can keep moving forward. "

Before reopening, businesses must follow a series of steps, outlined on the county's website, to ensure they can operate in accordance with county guidelines.

The news comes when Ventura County reported 20 new cases, with a total of 698 cases and 19 deaths across the county. Six days have passed since the county's last coronavirus-related death.

As of Tuesday, there were 25 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 13 in intensive care units. The county reports that 475 people have recovered from the disease. The county has evaluated 13,930 people.