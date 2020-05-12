Vanessa Bryant sues the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department over leaked helicopter crash photos

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for leaking photos of the deadly helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter, Gianna Bryant.

According to Yahoo! Sports, according to Yahoo! Sports, Vanessa Bryant called the leaking of the photos "extremely insufficient,quot; and was "distressed to learn that the department did not initiate a formal investigation,quot; until reports of misconduct emerged after the incident.

"In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff's officers were on the scene taking photos on the cell phones of the dead children, parents, and coaches," the claim says. "As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for officers to take photographs at the scene of the accident. Rather, the officers took photos for their own personal purposes."

"This (presentation) is all about enforcing responsibility, protecting victims and making sure no one has to deal with this behavior in the future," a spokesperson for the Bryant family said in a statement.

"When a family suffers the loss of loved ones, they have the right to expect that they will be treated with dignity and respect. The deputies in this case betrayed that sacred trust. This claim is intended to hold the Sheriff's Department accountable and prevent future misconduct." .