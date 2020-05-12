Vanderpump's rules editor admits her "favorite game,quot; is embarrassing Scheana Shay as much as possible

The most recent season of Vanderpump Rules He has not been kind to Scheana Shay. The reality star has undergone a series of embarrassing montages this season that haven't put her in the best light, and it turns out it wasn't an accident.

Bri Dellinger, editor of Vanderpump Rules, recently appeared in a couple of episodes of The Twisted Plot Podcast with Evelyn Marley, and admitted that she is the reason why Shay has been so humiliated in the final cut of each episode.

"If Scheana knows what is good for her, she would become friends with me because my favorite game is to find all the embarrassing things Scheana does and put them all," said Dellinger, who added that Shay's memoirs should be titled Death by a million shames.

The Emmy nominee also admitted that she manipulated a scene at Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's engagement party that featured Nikolai, Shay and Schroeder's teenage brother. She said it was "a lot of fun,quot; and she knew it was over the top, but she couldn't resist setting the scene to fun music and adding a fun sound.

She explained that during Shay's confessional they asked "How young would you go?" without telling him that he would be included in the Nikolai scene.

According to Page sixThe two podcast episodes with Dellinger have been removed from Apple Podcasts and all other podcast platforms. And, insider information states that Shay was unhappy with the way she was portrayed in season 8.

"She is not the type to appear when she is looked down on by an unflattering issue. She signed up to be part of a reality show, which requires her to share her ups and downs in life; she just wants the public to see a more balanced view. of his life, not just the most painful moments, "said the source.

The source added that Bravo and the production company have assured Shay in the past that she is "part of the charade." But, now she will be "absolutely crushed,quot; when she discovers that she has actually been "the butt of a joke,quot;.

During his podcast appearances, Bellinger also claimed that members of the Vanderpump Rules the cast "doesn't really think or talk to the team," and feels they should "want to be friends,quot; with her because she knows everything about them.

Ad

Bri Dellinger also said that she wanted to be friends with Stassi Schroeder, but she says that Next basic level the author doesn't care about her, nor does anyone else in the cast.



Post views:

0 0