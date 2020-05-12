Vanderpump rules editor Bri Dellinger humiliates Scheana Shay

Image: Getty Image: Getty

The only thing Vanderpump Rules¨ Scheana Shay (née Marie, or possibly née Shay, who knows more) is more infamous than her thirst for relationship it is your ability to say the wrong thing, the most uncomfortable thing in any social situation. Turns out it's not entirely his fault: according to Page six, Bri Dellinger, an editor at Vanderpump Rules, continued in episodes now removed from the Twisted pitch Podcast with Evelyn Marley and joked that she routinely works to make Scheana seem a little bit mortifying.

"If Scheana knows what's good for her, she would befriend me because my favorite game is to find all the embarrassing things Scheana does and put them all," Dellinger joked (more or less) on the podcast, adding that the memoirs of Shay they should be noble Death by a million shames. He also gave an example: At Stassi Schroeder's engagement party in Season 8, Dellinger admitted to manipulating a scene to make it appear that Scheana was flirting with Stassi's teenage brother, Nikolai. "It was so funny. We were watching the scene and said," Okay, this is over the top, I realize that, but how can we resist? "… Yes, I put it on fun music, and added a fun bite. but she did that, "Dellinger explained. "We asked him in the interview:" How young would you go? "And we didn't tell him it was for the Nikolai scene, of course."

While that may sound vengeful, it is good edit: the team behind Bravo (as well as the sick minds to The Bachelor) are masters in sadistic production, creating exaggerated dramas and hilariously improbable scenes meant to be read sardonic. Of course, Scheana is unlikely to start each new conversation by mentioning that she is freezing her eggs, but cutting her stream of consciousness to make it seem like she is fun as hell. Everything is fair in love and Bravo.

An "initiate" Offered Page six Scheana's opinion on unflattering issues:

Scheana is definitely frustrated with the way she has been portrayed. She is not the type to appear when she is looked down on by an unflattering edit. She signed up to be part of a reality show, which requires her to share her ups and downs from the life; she just wants the public to have a more balanced view of her life, not just the most painful moments. The network and the production have assured her that she is part of the farce. She will be absolutely crushed to hear that in it's actually the butt of the joke. "

Crushed? I would say it's much more likely that he will film a vlog for her nascent YouTube channel and record a song to the Lindsay Lohan's "rumors" ideally spawning more moments of pain in next season of Vanderpump Rules. Even if she is the show's comic hub, she's still gaining valuable screen time.