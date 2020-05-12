Valiant's Dan Mintz seeks to build a new kind of cinematic universe – Up News Info

Marvel and DC are seen as the two main pillars of comic book movies with an interconnected universe, and while they are seen as the two titans of space, there is more than enough room for other comic book entities to make a name for themselves, and Looking at Around the corner and raising an eyebrow is Valiant Entertainment.

More than two years ago, Dan Mintz's DMG Entertainment took full control of the Valiant Entertainment independent comics set with over 2,000 characters in its library and they are now ready to disrupt the comic book cinematic universe in a space that has been occupied by Marvel. and DC. and mostly dominated by the former.

"Disney is the IBM of the entertainment industry … it is really big and very difficult to be," Valiant chief Mintz told Up News Info. They cannot be held against the establishment. They are not raising pirate flags, so to speak. "

Mintz, who served as executive producer on iron Man 3 He continues: “They do great things, but there is a very defined lane. There are (there are) certain things that Disney will not do because they are Disney … and there are some things that Valiant will do because it is authentic who we are. All the Marvel movies are great, but what I'm saying is … if they're TV channels, we're HBO. If they are PC, we are Mac ".

High voltage cable

Brave



Last year, fanboys and fangirls hit Martin Scorsese's back when he compared superhero movies to theme parks and claimed they "weren't movies." Mintz takes this and uses it as a Valiant challenge. "If there was a (comic book) movie that I was going to direct, it would be a Valiant movie," he says, "because the characters are related on that level."

Compared to Marvel and DC, Valiant has a wide range of complex comic book characters featuring familiar types of heroes, but they are presented in a fresh, subversive way and offers a different type of hero from classic house names like Captain America and Superman.

There's Rai, a Japanese cyborg warrior who fights to protect those who can't defend themselves, as well as Mary-Maria, a master martial artist of Latino descent who is also an expert in firearms and weaponry who leads a group of murderous nuns. There's also Faith, a plus-size hero who has the ability to fly and telekinesis, and Livewire, a teletechnopath. In other words, you have the ability to communicate with machines with your mind.

Vin Diesel in "Bloodshot"

Columbia Pictures



Valiant Entertainment has all the elements to create a cinematic universe that could well shake things up. In the books, the characters exist in the same universe across time and space and all of this had a smooth launch with the last major studio film released in theaters before theaters closed: Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel as the titular vengeful metamorphic soldier who has no memory of his own story. It has a connection to the Harbinger Foundation, led by power-hungry Toyo Harada. The organization studies "psiots", a subspecies of humans with psychic powers. He calls them Harbingers and forms a team, each straddling the hero and villain line, which is the foundation for Valiant's upcoming Paramount movie that could be the official launch of his cinematic universe with other titles like Shadowman, Archer & Armstrong, Eternal Warrior and X-O Manowar In the works.

Up News Info spoke more with Mintz about the challenges and benefits of building a Valiant Cinematic Universe (or VCU) in a genre dominated by Marvel and DC and essentially being a punk rock "demolition team" that is here to shake up expectations, change the game And giving fanboys and fangirls do something new and juicy to sink their teeth into.

DEADLINE: Marvel and DC have been the primary players in the superhero cinematic universe game and have many well-known names including Batman, Captain America, Incredible Hulk, Superman, and Wonder Woman. How does Valiant begin to navigate the waters where It seems that everything works against you?

Archer and Armstrong

Brave



DAN MINTZ: There are only three connected universes, that's all. It’s not that we’re necessarily competing against Hellboy or The Walking Dead. Valiant is defined enough to think that we can build with character. We are all standing on the shoulders of giants.

The advantage we have is that they have already built a lot of visual vocabulary that we understand to be superheroes. We don't need to talk about it anymore. If someone is sitting there in a spandex thing with lightning bolts coming out, we don't need to talk. We know what this is. People want more. They want something deeper. They want that pathos that (a character like) Thanos represented. I think that's what Valiant relies on.

That first cycle of The Avengers It was a very defining moment because people say, "What's next? Is it more of the same? In the first Avengers, when the sky opened and the aliens entered, I thought: "Where are you going to go?" Then after a while, it's just superheroes throwing planets at each other. It gets so big. There is a point where there is a reverse of that. Where there are more humans than superhumans and people need to lean on them. So you see things like The joker and that's why he did it so well.

The first Marvel movie was Howard the duck and his second film was David Hasselhoff as Nick Fury. Around that time, Tim Burton was developing the first cinematic. bat Man. So if you and I were sitting there back then, I think we'd say, “Put a fork on Marvel, they're a joke. DC is the future. "All I'm saying is don't put too many nails in that coffin because a lot is happening. This is the right time. When you look at it, the turning point for Marvel really was Sword.

DEADLINE: Of the three, Valiant is quite a bit younger and has grown tremendously with his catalog of characters and stories.

MINTZ: All three are really a product of their time. Obviously, DC is from the 30s, Marvel is from the 60s, and Valiant is from the 90s. In that sense, when Valiant started, it has a more world view. Characters are more diversified just because of that. Their problems are closer to our problems. I think the characters are grayer.

Rai

Brave



DEADLINE: What are some of the challenges in building the VCU and introducing some of these dark characters to the masses?

MINTZ: That's a question we deal with internally all the time. It's always about what is authentic to who you are. Again, Valiant is a product of this era. So Faith, for example, is a plus-size female superhero. Sometimes it takes 30 years to reach a certain level. That character has been around for over 25 years. Only now, with the movements that are happening, that character is relevant. 20 years ago, Marvel and DC would not have touched something like that. So it's an interesting cycle number one.

As the youngest of the three, we have sold over 90,000 and have over 2,000 characters. It takes a minimal amount of time to connect and have stories that reach a certain level. Obviously you can't build these things overnight. Then you have to find out your lane. Marvel and DC built the superhighway … but what is your lane and what sets it apart? Again, it all comes down to being authentic with who you are, who is the worldview character.

Faith

Brave



DEADLINE: Like Faith, you mentioned characters like Rai, Mary-Maria, as well as many female characters and people of color who certainly speak to this moment of inclusion. We've seen different iterations of traditionally white superheroes where they're people of color or women.

MINTZ: I think there are a couple of things. If you take a character who was traditionally "this" and suddenly it will be a person of color, transsexual or Muslim, it is authentic to who they are or not. When Valiant was created, they had Japanese, Latin American, and all kinds of characters that you didn't really have that before, from the beginning anyway. It's the feeling of "Wouldn't it be great if we saw this story through these people's eyes?"

DEADLINE: There are also epic characters that are thousands of years old that seems more traditional in terms of character narratives in the comics.

MINTZ: There are three characters in the center … the three immortal brothers. There's Archer and Armstrong, The Eternal Warrior and Ivar, Timewalker. These are 10,000 year old characters. Valiant not only has stories connected horizontally with characters, they are also through time. Then they see everything that has happened. It is not only broad in the sense of diversity, the world view is also profound in the sense.

The Eternal Warrior was brought back to life by Mother Nature to protect and do her will to protect Earth. So anything she can't take care of herself, like with an earthquake or tsunami, he comes in and basically takes care of it. It becomes a real dilemma for him because after a while, yes, protecting Earth, Mother Nature is important. But what about humans? Where's that balance? Then there is the complexity. These are the things that make them ambiguous. Sometimes they are good and sometimes they are bad. That constant give and take is very much woven into Valiant's fabric in that regard.

The eternal warrior

Brave



DEADLINE: What is the strategy to use these characters to build a universe?

MINTZ: One of my jobs is to take what it took Marvel 20 years and compress it. That is to define who you are, more importantly who you are not, and really, really hammering that differentiation. I see Bloodshot like ours Sword. Certainly not Iron Man – (Kevin) Feige went in there and connected it (to a universe) and that really delivered that value to the fans.

I remember one of the movies I worked on was Iron Man 3. This was when (Marvel was still saying): "I hope this works." At that time, typically, the third installment is the one that kills the franchise. So the beauty of what we have in a connected universe is that we can still see our favorite characters in our movies long after they can handle theirs or support their own movie. With iron Man 3 You can see Robert Downey Jr. flying around and saying sarcastic things, and basically, every time he comes out, he's really cool.

I think we can develop and bring the next level of character that people really want now. I think Hollywood is really wrong with the comics. I think, after doing this for a couple of beats, the format fools them. They look at it and say it's a bunch of pictures with some little people talking in bubbles. What they don't realize is that comics are the series of our time. It's gangster movies and westerns, but with a defining difference. They are the anchor of pop culture. So the stories are as diverse and layered as any group of stories. It is not the format, it is the evolution of the story, and I think Valiant is an evolution of the narration in a comic.

Ivar, Timewalker

Brave



DEADLINE: You say that if Martin Scorsese, who was very honest about his opinion on comic book movies, would make one, it would be something from Valiant. Why do you think that?

MINTZ: You see one of his movies like Goodfellas or casino, you feel like you've lived a lifetime. You can see why these characters make the decision there because you are seeing them in that environment. They are neither good nor bad, neither correct nor incorrect. They simply are. You almost suspended the trial at a certain time and I think it is very real. I think there is something in that that we can identify with. It hits a different wood on you and attracts you in a different way. I think it is at a time right now when everything is so big and exaggerated in a way.

You still need that great epic adventure, but you need to be grounded. I think a lot of people reacted to that when they saw the old school filmmakers. Maybe they could look at it and say, "Oh, a lot of things exploding and people flying and whatever." But again, it is the format they are reacting to or seeing in some way. Which really comes down to the story and the characters, obviously. That's something I think Valiant will show at a deeper level next.

DEADLINE: Do you see any difference between fans of Marvel, DC and Valiant?

MINTZ: I'm from New York, and when you're in New York you have a choice. Do you like the Jets? Do you like giants? Do you like the Mets? Do you like Yankees? When you're out of New York, you're glad you're watching a New York team play, so it's very similar. If you are sitting around a bunch of comics, you will pick your favorite. But when you're outside and you're watching movies and you're in the realm of pop culture in general, I think just by watching something that you understand, you internalize that process as a fanatic.

Bloodshot

Brave



DEADLINE: It is clear that Valiant differs on the page, but how do you think the public will respond to the VCU as it is deployed?

MINTZ: Honestly, man, we are the demolition team. It is not disrespect to anyone else. They are great and will continue to be great. Great is great, but there is a lot to explore in this. It is not that the comics are a single pony of a note and a trick.

I definitely think the reality is that this has already been developed in the comics space. So there are always these data points to say these things have been successful up to this point. Again, we are standing on the shoulders of giants, but disturbing. We are the demolition team: we are coming and I think we are going to make a difference. Not in the sense of being different just because of being different, but because that is what we do. We are the voice we have and we are the characters we have.

We have characters that, back then, weren't at the forefront of people's thinking. They are being cultivated and encouraged, that is encourage. It's being yourself when it may not be the most popular time to be that, but you're still doing it because that's authentic to you. And when that time comes, then it's your time, and it's hard to copy. It's like my old man: he used to wear the same jacket and I said, "When are you going to buy a new jacket?" He says, "Don't worry. This will be back in fashion."