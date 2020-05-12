USDA Reports Higher Prices for Certain Foods Amid COVID-19 Pandemic – Up News Info

Just as many Americans see their finances shrink amid mass unemployment, the COVID-19 outbreak also makes us pay more for food.

The US Department of Agriculture. USA It has revealed how much prices have changed from March to April.

According to the USDA, the cost of a dozen eggs has increased by 49 cents in the past month.

Chicken breasts are up about 20 cents and pork chops are up 26 cents. Ground beef has increased by about 17 cents per pound.

Plus, the bacon will cost about 9 cents more than it did a month earlier.

