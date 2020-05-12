US Army USA Order additional FDI hunters – Defense Blog

The United States Department of Defense has awarded Virginia-based Chemring Sensors and Electronic Systems Inc. a $ 200.2 million contract amendment to manufacture and deliver Husky Army hunting IEDs (improvised explosive devices), it announced May 11.

The Husky is an effective and reliable system that has located thousands of FDI since it was deployed by the Army.

The award of the contract from the US Army Contracting Command. USA It covers the development, integration and production and delivery of kits, spare parts, maintenance and training of the Husky Mounted Detection System.

Workplaces and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of August 15, 2022.

The "Husky,quot; was initially used to detect mines in Africa and then equipped to meet the route clearance needs of US soldiers. The Husky vehicle is a hybrid of tractor and Humvee, with a V-shaped hull that resists explosive explosions.

The IED hunter uses "ground penetrating radar,quot;, and is the Husky's core capability. The radar is first calibrated by taking a sample of the local surface. This sampling makes it easier to search for anything that seems out of place in the ground, rock, asphalt, or other surface on which a convoy would proceed.