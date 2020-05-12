US Army USA Awards FLIR contract for additional nano unmanned aerial systems – Defense Blog

FLIR Systems received a $ 20.6 million contract from the US Army. USA To manufacture and deliver Black Hornet sensors.

The company's press release said advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will support surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities at the platoon and small unit level as part of the Army-Borne Soldier Sensor (SBS) program.

In January 2019, the U.S. Army. USA Awarded an initial $ 39.7 million contract to FLIR for Black Hornet 3 to support the SBS program. Currently, the company is delivering those systems to deploy through force.

The Army received the first unmanned nano aerial systems as part of the Soldier Borne Sensor Program (SBS) in February 2019, according to a statement, announced by the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.

Extremely lightweight, almost silent, and with a flight time of up to 25 minutes, the combat-proven Pocket Black Hornet PRS transmits live video and high-definition still images to the operator. Its source of information provides soldiers with an immediate covert situational awareness to help them carry out missions more effectively. FLIR has delivered more than 12,000 Black Hornet nano-UAVs to defense and security forces worldwide.

"Black Hornet has proven to be a game-changing technology: a small package that can offer a great advantage on the battlefield," said FLIR vice president and general manager of the Unmanned Systems and Integrated Solutions business line, Roger. Wells. "We are proud to continue to support the US Army Soldier-transmitted sensor program. Enabling warriors with a full range of integrated unmanned solutions, both in the air and on the ground, is a strategic goal that FLIR shares with the military ".

The award-winning Black Hornet is designed and built by FLIR in Norway. Deliveries will start in late 2020.