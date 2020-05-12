Univision Promotes Virtual Upfront, Hispanic Media, Nielsen Study – Up News Info

Univision, which has struggled to sell to major Hispanic media marketers in volumes its executives have always believed it deserved, took another turn on Tuesday, explaining why in a virtual presentation to the advertising community before its initial presentation on June 16.

"Investing in a growing LatinX population is money well spent," was the message from the company that calls itself the United States' Hispanic superbrand. Advertising and marketing chief Steve Mandala, who appeared from the finished basement of his home, described Univision as the fastest growing group of networks on the air collectively and the fifth most viewed network on broadcast and cable. Hispanics are the fastest growing segment of the population (currently 18%, approximately 60 million) and have the fastest growth in households earning more than $ 100K. The group's cumulative purchasing power will be approximately $ 1.9 trillion by 2023. It also biases young people.

"We have been connecting with agency teams for months," he told advertisers, "If you are ready today, so are we. If you need a month, or three, we are ready and ready."

"I can't think of a more challenging time to plan future investments," he added, since COVID-19 shuts down much of the nation's economy and keeps people at home. But looking further, "we can offer certainty because of our unique reach and unique connections." Advertisers are invited to a subsequent initial presentation, also virtual, on June 16. He said the network's schedule is set up with first-run episodes for the next 12 months.

Roberto Ruiz, EVP, Research, Insights, Analytics, acknowledged that despite the potential, the fact is that some advertisers have done very well with the Spanish media, but others have not. At the start of last year, Univision launched the in-house agency, Univision Brand Lab to help them. This year, he worked with Nielsen on a report and advice based on study of past campaigns. They are: using Spanish and making original announcements, not dubbed in Spanish about English; use culturally relevant and curated content that reflects families, often multi-generational and lifestyle; Maintaining a campaign for more than 20 weeks a year to establish trust and continuity, a benchmark that Nielsen found significantly driven returns, according to Matt Krepsik, MROI Global Director of Product Leadership for Nielsen, who also appeared at the presentation. video preview.

The return on investment for ads in Spanish in a Spanish context – TV, mobile or digital – is greater than ads in English in an English context, he said.