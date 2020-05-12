EXCLUSIVE: Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, has opted for Peter Lefcourt's novel, The Dreyfus Affair: A Love Story, for development as a high-end television series.

Oscar and Emmy winner David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is attached to direct and will co-write the pilot with Lefcourt. Frankel and Lefcourt are executive producers.

Lefcourt's acclaimed comic novel, Lefcourt's self-proclaimed "darkly comic glance at homophobia in baseball," is about a happily married father of two, shortstop star Randy Dreyfus, who falls in love with his second baseman in the middle of a career in pennants. The Dreyfus affair creates reverberations for the World Series. In today's world of sexual identity issues, which make headlines even on sports pages, the story is particularly relevant.

The Dreyfus Affair: A Love Story It was initially published in 1992 by Random House in hardcover, then in 1993 by Harper Perennial as a paperback (14 prints).

A prolific television and film writer and producer, Lefcourt began writing novels in the 1990s. In 1991, Lefcourt published The deal. He remains a cult favorite in Hollywood and was adapted into a movie starring William H. Macy and LL Cool J that premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival. He is also the author of Say and i a fictional account of Lefcourt's love story with Diana, Princess of Wales. Her television writing credits include Desperate housewives and Cagney and Lacey, among others.

Frankel won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short for his 1996 short Dear Diary and an Emmy for Outstanding Direction for a Comedy Series for the pilot episode of Entourage (2004) His directing credits include The Devil Wears Prada , Marley and Me and Hope is.

The deal was negotiated by Murray Weiss of Catalyst Literary Management and Ken Gross of Ken Gross Management.