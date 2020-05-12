Universal Orlando Resort opens CityWalk on May 14 on a limited basis – Up News Info

Universal Orlando announced Monday that certain CityWalk locations will open May 14 from 4 to 10 pm daily and that its team and all guests should follow CDC's recommended guidelines.

The park is still closed.

CityWalk, adjacent to the still-closed theme park, offers a Universal Studios store and other shopping and dining options, currently with limited seating.

Some venues will be temporarily closed, including the Blue Man Group, all nightclubs, and the Universal Cinemark Theater.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make the necessary adjustments. Additional locations may be added over time and hours of operation are subject to change, ”the Comcast-owned resort said on its website.

