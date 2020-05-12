Um The Sopranos ’Alum Lorraine Bracco to star in indie drama‘ Jacir ’- Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The sopranos, Goodfellas) has been used to star in the Jacir, an independent Arabic / English film by director / producer Waheed AlQawasmi, former creative director at Fox Television. Newcomer Malek Rahbani (Syria's voice) will pay Jacir, while comedian / rapper Darius "Tutweezy" Tutwiler, Sara Abi Kanaan, Tony Mehanna and Jaime Gallagher round out the cast.

The film explores the events of life between Jacir, an orphan Syrian refugee who settles in a tough neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee, and Meryl (Bracco), an ultra-conservative opioid-addicted confinement who fears immigrants and minority families. in your area. And the improbable friendship that develops between Jacir and Meryl, since both learn that they have more in common than they thought.

Amy WilliamsMothers and daughters, Rock Paper Scissors) is producing together with AlQawasmi. Kelman-Lazarov, Nick Belperio and Astrud Moxley are executive producers. Production is slated to begin in Memphis, Tennessee this fall.

Bracco, an actress nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in Goodfellas, is represented by Innovative Artists, One Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson and Abramson.