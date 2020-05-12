UK tests use of drones to deliver supplies to hospitals

STUBBINGTON Britain is testing the use of a car-sized drone to deliver medical supplies more quickly to hospitals and help ease pressure on the country's health system during the new coronavirus crisis.

The first such delivery was completed on Saturday, when a large fixed-wing drone soared into the skies from an airport on the south coast of England. He landed ten minutes later at an airfield on the Isle of Wight 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) away, where his load of pathology samples was taken to the local hospital.

The test program was accelerated due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused many trips and transports to be effectively closed around the world as authorities tried to distance people to limit the spread.

Authorities executing the drone program say air deliveries can reduce the costs and time of transportation of vital medical supplies, particularly during a health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. They are expected to be used only in a select few cases where hospitals are particularly difficult to reach.

"There are many areas in the UK that have very poor logistics connections, and this plane is a solution for that," says James Scanlan, professor of aerospace design at the University of Southampton, who is collaborating on the project.

"It carries a very significant burden, and we are actually an island nation, we have many small communities where something like this could connect people cheaply and efficiently."

In the case of the Isle of Wight, for example, medical supplies, including vital items such as blood and medicines, are currently delivered on a passenger or cargo ferry, which takes about an hour, or on a traditional piloted aircraft, which it is expensive. Ferry crossings were recently reduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML3711d2b867111cbc2f990625d83a337015%

"It is a step forward in the fact that it is delivering at a much faster rate," says Conrad Haigh of Solent Transport, which is executing the project. "There are some (national health) services that require very timely delivery and some of those aspects will be facilitated in a much better way."

When the drone took off, crews on either side of the UK's Strait Solent monitored its progress. Most of the flight, including takeoff, was automated. The team stepped in to make a successful landing, although the plan is to automate that as well.

Unmanned aerial drones have been used in countries like Rwanda to deliver medical supplies to isolated communities. A project in Switzerland uses rotary drones to transport laboratory samples around the city of Zurich.

In the United States last month, a UPS subsidiary announced plans to deliver prescription drugs to a Florida retirement community using drones to support social distancing efforts.

The UK is taking a cautious approach. The four-year project on the South Coast aims to develop the country's first air traffic management system to manage both manned and unmanned aircraft in a shared airspace.

Last month, the UK's head of transport announced plans to speed up trials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The project consists of thinking more broadly about which is the best and most efficient transport network that we can have in the Solent region. And of course in the future that will include drones, ”said Scanlan.

The plane used in the test is nothing like the rotor drones that fans often fly. The large "Windracers ULTRA,quot; has a twin gas engine and can carry loads of up to 100 kilograms per 1,000 kilometers, although it will take a couple of years before it enters regular service.