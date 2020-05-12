UK government extends licensing plan until October – Up News Info

The British government has extended its unlicensed job retention plan from late June to late October as it continues to support British workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed the extension in Parliament on Tuesday, making it clear that he will continue to cover 80% of the salaries of suspended employees. However, it will ask employers to start sharing the cost starting in August.

Countless television and film companies are among the 1M organizations in the UK that have taken advantage of the scheme, which has provided a monthly salary for 7.5 million people.

More follows.