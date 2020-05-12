Uber considers buying Grubhub, according to news report

NEW YORK (AP) – Uber is considering acquiring Grubhub in a deal that would give companies control over most of the US food delivery business. USA, According to published reports.

Food sharing and transportation giant Uber Technologies Inc. approached Grubhub Inc. earlier this year with an offer to acquire all the shares, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources. The two companies continue to discuss the combination, and the Uber board will consider it in the coming days.

Uber and Grubhub declined to comment on the report when contacted by The Associated Press.

Combined, Uber Eats and Grubhub would control 55% of the US food delivery market. USA, according to Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities. DoorDash, its main competitor, controls about 35% of the market.

"Clearly, this would be an aggressive move by Uber to eliminate a major competitor on the Uber Eats front and further consolidate its market share position, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shift the focus more towards deliveries rather than short-term travel sharing, "Ives wrote in a note to investors.

Food delivery companies have struggled to make a profit despite growing demand for their service, in part because fierce competition has forced them to offer and keep prices low. Companies have also waived fees for restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Uber said last week that revenue at its Uber Eats food delivery business grew 53% to $ 819 million in the first quarter, but reported an adjusted loss of $ 313 million for the division. Grubhub's first quarter revenue increased 12% to $ 363 million, but reported a net loss of $ 33.4 million.

Tom Forte, an analyst at Davidson, said the pandemic is likely to expand the size of the food delivery market, perhaps permanently. That makes Grubhub particularly attractive to Uber now, Forte said, but it also makes Grubhub more likely to wait for a better price or remain independent.

Forte said that a combination of the two companies would likely receive close scrutiny from regulators, especially since the restaurant industry is struggling during the pandemic. Restaurant sales in the US USA They fell 43% the week of April 12, but have increased slightly since then, according to the NPD Group.

Representative David Cicilline, D-R.I., Chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, said that if Uber bought Grubhub, it would mark a "new minimum of pandemic profit." He called for a moratorium on mergers during the outbreak.

"We cannot allow these corporations to monopolize the delivery of food, especially in the midst of a crisis that makes American families and local restaurants more dependent than ever on these services," Cicilline said in a statement.

Grubhub shares finished 29% to $ 60.39, while Uber shares rose 2.4% to $ 32.40.

