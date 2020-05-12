Tyra Banks responds to outrage from Blackface & # 39; ANTM & # 39;

Former model Tyra Banks faced strong criticism after resurgent clips from America's Next Top Model appeared, appearing to show white models with Blackface online.

"Wait wait wait. We should talk about this, too. Tyra was here normalizing Blackface. How can this woman not be canceled? #ANTM," wrote a Twitter user.

Viewers were shocked by several of the other clips. In a clip from the "biracial-themed,quot; photo shoot for Cycle 13 and Cycle 4, runner-up Kahlen Rondot was asked to do a photo shoot in a coffin in a cemetery, just a day after the death of her friend.

Tyra tweeted the following apologies to her fans:

"I've been looking at the insensitivity posts from some previous ANTM moments and agree with you. Looking back, those were some really misplaced choices. I appreciate your honest comments and I'm sending a lot of love and virtual hugs. ❤️"