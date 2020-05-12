Tyler Perry will restart production in & # 39; Sistas & # 39; and & # 39; The Oval & # 39; July in Atlanta – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler Perry was one of the first Hollywood producers to come up with a comprehensive plan on how to safely restart TV production. He is now the first to set start dates for filming American shows in North America. On July 8, Perry's two BET series, Sistas and The oval, will begin production, one at a time, at Atlanta's Tyler Perry Studios.

Sistas It will go first on July 8, followed by The oval the 28th of July. Both will film their second seasons that BET resumed after highly rated freshman careers. Both shows film a 22-episode season in two and a half weeks.

While a July restart of production had been the best case scenario for most US television studios. The US has been considering the end of August, September, and even October as more realistic target dates.

Related story Hollywood reopening: Tyler Perry presents a plan to safely restart production in his Atlanta studio

Shooting of Sistas and The oval He will follow the plan described by Perry in a Up News Info interview last month. He employs strict protocol that involves testing and kidnapping the cast and crew of the shows on Tyler Perry Studios' sprawling 330-acre lot.

Tyler Perry Studios



As Perry told Up News Info, he has contacted the heads of the major Hollywood unions who have been working together to set guidelines for production in the COVID-19 era. Perry's rules for safe production are expected to go beyond union recommendations, to be published in the coming weeks. They are also said to comply with federal and local government regulations.

In his interview with Up News Info, Perry insisted that production would only start if each cast member felt comfortable returning. I heard that Perry, who is the creator, writer, director, and executive producer of all of his series, made zoom calls with the actors on his shows to expose his production plans. The cast of both shows joined in, paving the way to the July 8 start date.

%MINIFYHTML08a558386abcc2ec6990ea5daeeca1a017%

Perry's show crew is primarily local, based in Atlanta. For the actors, Perry is providing his private plane. After they test negative pre-shipment, they will be transferred from Los Angeles and New York to Atlanta.

Everyone, including Perry, who directs all the episodes, will remain on the lot throughout filming. The existing structures on the lot, which housed a military base, will provide enough housing for everyone who works at each of the shows, so there will be no need for portable housing as originally thought.

Tyler Perry Studios



Upon arrival, everyone will be screened and quarantined in their rooms for four hours while awaiting results. The cast and crew will be evaluated 4 times during the 2.5 weeks of filming, with Carlos Del Rio, professor at the Emory Vaccine Center, as testing consultant.

While Perry's quick form of production is quite unique, Sistas and The oval It will provide a plan for other studios such as the first primetime live-action series for cameras to work in the US. While Hollywood is hatching a safe way out of the current coronavirus-related shutdown.

Both of them The oval and Sistas I've seen strong ratings growth in its early seasons. The oval It peaked in the series in its mid-season finale on January 22 on Live + 3, drawing a total of 1.7 million viewers on BET alone. After a break, the series returned to a total of 1.5 million viewers last week (streaming simultaneously via BET and BET Her), and 1.4M on BET alone. Sistas concluded its first season on April 29 with a total of 1.6 million viewers on the simultaneous broadcast via BET and BET Her.