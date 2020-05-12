Twobird is a collaborative email application from the developer of Notability

Twobird is a new email app from Ginger Labs, the company behind the popular Notability note-taking app, which wants to make email simpler and more powerful. Today, it is fully released after an early access beta that started in September last year.

The "powerful but simple,quot; philosophy in Twobird manifests itself in two ways. The "simple,quot; part lies in things like the reduced user interface that removes much of the junk from emails, such as repeated signatures or complex formats, along with an automatic "Tidy Up,quot; function to clean up your inbox and give yourself unsubscribe easily. But where Twobird tries to stand out is with new features layered on top that add collaborative notes and to-do lists directly in line with emails.

The result is an email app that's much more like a real-time communication tool like Slack, complete with reactions, @ -mentions, and coiled comments to reply and update things, rather than exchanging emails. None of this is entirely new, but the approach of treating notes and lists on an equal footing with emails is certainly an interesting idea.

Despite the company's pedigree as a developer of a note-taking app, Twobird's notes only live on Twobird; There is no cross compatibility with Notability or other applications for now. And taking advantage of all that Twobird has to offer generally means that everyone in your team or social group needs to use Twobird. With that said, Ginger Labs is doing its best to make it easier for non-Twobird users to join. For example, notes can still be viewed and edited by anyone with whom you share the link, without the need to create a new account.

Twobird is also the rare email app that has full cross-platform support, with a web app along with the available iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows versions of the software. Twobird currently only supports Gmail and G Suite accounts, but the company is also working to add Outlook support in the future. The apps are also free to use, with the goal of keeping it that way for consumers and ultimately adding paid premium tiers for bigger teams in the future.