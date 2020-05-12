Two suspects arrested in the death of the Commerce City man

Two suspects have been arrested for the death of a Commerce City man.

Related Posts

Kyle Schneider, 26, and David Jacobs, 41, both from Commerce City, were arrested Monday and incarcerated in the Adams County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said in a press release.

%MINIFYHTML89c96e65e6be618c00f72e97604624bf15%

On Friday, neighbors found the body of a man inside a residence on the 7000 block of Garden Lane. The victim has been identified as Larry "Eddie,quot; Gomez, 67. An investigation is ongoing.

The cause and form of Gomez's death, to be determined by the coroner's office, had not yet been announced until Tuesday afternoon.