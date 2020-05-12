Twitter will now make it easier to see dating tweets on iOS

Twitter has added a new way to see how many people have retweeted a tweet and added a comment, the company announced today, but it's only available on the iOS version of the app.

The new feature organizes all retweets with comments into a handy list. To access, touch a tweet and then touch the word "Retweets,quot;. You will see retweets divided into two columns: those that comment on the retweet (or a "quote tweet,quot;) and a list of retweets with no comments.

Here it is a video from Twitter showing the feature:

You can now see tweet quotes, but you must copy and paste the URL of a tweet into the Twitter search box to do so. (This is how it looks when looking for the embedded tweet above, for example). The feature that launched today seems to be a much easier way to view retweets with comments in one place.

The feature doesn't seem to be available to me yet, but Twitter says The edge that most iOS users should see the update today. Twitter also says The edge It will hit the web and Android app in the coming weeks.