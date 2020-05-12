Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announces that employees have the option to work from home indefinitely

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is the real MVP! He just announced that Twitter employees can continue working from home, indefinitely.

According to @nbcnews, a company spokesperson stated: "Opening offices will be our decision," the spokesperson said. "When and if our employees return, it will be theirs."

In an email sent to staff, Dorsey stated that the Twitter offices would not open until September 2020, and that the in-person events were canceled for the remainder of the year.

"The past few months have shown that we can make that work," he said. “So if our employees have a role and a situation that allows them to work from home and want to continue doing so forever, we will make it happen. If not, our offices will be warm and welcoming, with some additional precautions, when we consider it safe to return. "

This comes amid the slow reopening of states across the country, and companies are trying to adapt to the rules of social distancing.

According to NBC, other tech companies like Facebook and Google have also made working from home easier for their employees.

Google chief Sundar Pichai said in a May 8 memo that most employees should stay home. This could well be until the end of 2020, he said, "although there will be times or occasions when you will be able to enter the office," according to reports.

Facebook also stated last week that its offices will open on the Monday after July 4. Employees who can work from home will be able to do so until the end of the year.

It is good to know that these companies are prioritizing the needs and safety of their employees.

No traffic, no worry about dropping children off or being late. This is truly a blessing!

