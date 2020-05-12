TVS Group and IIT-Madras develop an automated respiratory assistance device – Latest news

Chennai: An automated respiratory assist device that will be useful in remote and rural areas where ventilation facilities are not available has been jointly developed by TVS Group and IIT-Madras, among others, the diversified city-based conglomerate said Tuesday. .

The device, "Sundaram Ventago," would have a "big impact,quot; after COVID-19, as it can make respiratory support more affordable and available to everyone, an official with the main group company said.

The device was developed by the TVS Group, the Sundaram Medical Foundation and the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, with the aim of providing quality medical care at an affordable cost, particularly in remote and rural areas, according to the statement.

It has been designed in accordance with internationally accepted medical standards and in collaboration with Madras Medical College, Kauvery Hospital and with guidance from MIT-Boston.

The device provides respiratory support to patients through controlled and automatic compression of a self-inflating bag and includes control of respiratory rate, tidal volume, pressure parameters, among others, according to the statement.

The first batch comprising 25 pieces of devices was currently in production at TVS Group's Brakes India firm in Padi, said training and support for users will be provided through a dedicated mobile app.

"TVS Group has leveraged its engineering talent and first quality approach to develop an affordable respiratory assist device," said Brakes India Deputy Managing Director Sriram Viji.

The Sundaram Ventago is a product & # 39; Make in India & # 39; with a local supply chain, based on proven technology, he said.

Kauvery Hospitals executive director S Aravindan said the country was importing more than 80 percent of medical devices.

"Cost-effective fans like this one made in India will significantly reduce cost," he said.

IIT Madras School of Electrical Engineering, Jayaraj Joseph, said: "We are pleased to partner with Grupo TVS in the design of the Sundaram Ventago project."

"It offers greater precision than manual pumping, even with more than 24 hours of continuous use. The device is versatile and mobile," he said.

