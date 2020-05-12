TV and movies can resume filming when it's safe to do so – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Up News Info understands that the UK government has given the green light for high-end TV and movie productions to resume filming as soon as employers have put in place security measures against the coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the nation on Sunday that people who cannot work from home should return to their jobs as soon as possible once the workplaces are "safe for COVID-19".

The government has not been specific on whether this advice applies to closed-end high-end movies and TVs, but it is understood that the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is now encouraging the industry to return to work.

The change in position after seven weeks of closure could be a boost for the thousands of industry professionals who have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as for production companies affected by the interruption of filming.

Related story European Film Awards modifies eligibility rules for 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic %MINIFYHTML3c7cb4d3c406ca2a56c3334aaef17be514%

Although news, unscripted and entertainment television shows continued to be produced, countless big-budget scripted projects have been derailed by the UK crisis, including successful television dramas Peaky Blinders, Sex education, Call the midwife, Duty fulfillment and The Wizardand features like The batman and Little Mermaid.

A DCMS spokeswoman said: "The government is working closely with the screen sector to understand how different types of productions can meet social distancing guidelines and give confidence to people in the television and film industries of that there are certain ways that they can return to work. "

The British Film Commission has been feeding off the government's plans by drafting industry-wide security protocols for high-end British film and television footage. Obtained by the Up News Info, the draft guidelines are designed to keep assemblies safe from the coronavirus by introducing measures including pre-shot security training, testing, and quarantine of foreign actors.

So-called Film and Television Production Codes of Practice are currently in an industry consultation period until Friday, after which the guidelines will be finalized. They are designed to be scalable for productions of different sizes and can be used in conjunction with company-specific protocols.