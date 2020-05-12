Tua Tagovailoa doesn't need Dan Marino's number to dominate NFL jersey sales

Charles Barkley can relax. There's no need to call Dan Marino, as the great basketball player suggests, and ask the Hall of Fame quarterback to let Tua Tagovailoa wear No. 13 that the Dolphins retired years ago in honor of the best player in history. of the franchise.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has literally said his jersey number "doesn't matter." And based on NFL jersey sales, Miami fans seem to agree.

Tagovailoa will use number 1 with the Dolphins. An NFL spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that the jersey is both the best-selling and second-best selling since the draft on the NFL's official merchandise site. Tagovailoa's aqua Miami jersey is in first place, and her white Miami jersey is in second place.

Below are the top 10 best sellers on the NFL site in mid-May.

MORE: Tagovailoa's No. 1 Jersey Will Soon Be a Dolphins First

NFL jerseys sale

Rank Player Equipment Shirt Color Price point one Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins Water $ 99.99 2 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins White $ 99.99 3 Tom brady Buccaneers Tin $ 149.99 4 4 Tom brady Buccaneers White $ 149.99 5 5 Tom brady Buccaneers Red $ 149.99 6 6 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys Navy $ 99.99 7 7 Joe Burrow Bengals Black $ 99.99 8 Tom brady Buccaneers Red $ 99.99 9 9 Tom brady Buccaneers Tin $ 99.99 10 Rob Gronkowski Buccaneers Tin $ 99.99

The shirt sales ranking is not surprising given the seismic nature of Tom Brady's free agency move from the Patriots to the Buccaneers. Brady had dominated shirt sales for years in New England, so his arrival in Tampa Bay offers fans a new inventory of shirt options.

%MINIFYHTML0f49ac4e780953866efa53e9046cd05817%

The only slight surprise on the list is that many seem interested in the more expensive editions of the Brady & # 39; s Buccaneers jerseys. (The Nike "Vapor Limited,quot; T-shirt for $ 150 features improvements like stitched numbers and a more flexible fabric compared to its $ 100 "Game,quot; T-shirt.)

As for Tagovailoa, his shirt sales confirm his status as the most intriguing draft pick of 2020. His new number coincides with his attitude about a new start in Miami.

"For me, I'm not too worried about the number I have," said Tagovailoa, who was No. 13 in Alabama. "I understand that number 13 is retired, and it should be. Dan Marino, he is the GOAT. He is like the mayor out there, and I have a lot of respect for him."

Speaking of GOAT, it is fitting that Tagovailoa has an advantage over Brady, even in an off-field category. After years of dealing with Brady in the AFC East, the Dolphins will take whatever small victory over him they can get.