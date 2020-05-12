TSR Updatez: No Kid Hungry Foundation Rejects Tekashi 69 $ 200K Donation

Roommates, Tekashi 69's attempt to give to those in need has been rejected by the No Kid Hungry Foundation.

According to Complex, the foundation's spokesperson, Laura Washburn, stated: "We are grateful for Mr. Hernández's generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry, but we have informed his representatives that we have rejected this donation," said Washburn. "As a campaign focused on children, our policy is to reject funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values."

The rapper initially recognized those in the healthcare industry who are on the front line, but made it clear that we can't forget children. “During this pandemic, I understand that we have front-line nurses and heroes who risk their lives on a daily basis to save others. But NEVER forget the children and families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutrition to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential, "he said on Instagram. REMEMBER each influencer out there if you are blessed, GOD gave you that blessing not only for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS GOD FIRST."

This happens days after Tekashi 69 took over the networks with its video launch, the record Instagram Live with 2 million people tuned in and trolling days.

As you already know, he was recently released from prison and is now under house arrest, after cooperating with the feds and locking up Treyway Gang members for a combined total of more than 100 years, according to reports.

Since its launch, artists from Meek Mill to Gucci Mane have publicly stated that going against the "street code,quot; is a ban.