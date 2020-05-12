Trump ends the press conference after female journalists & # 39; nasty & # 39; pressured him to answer a question

Screenshot: MSNBC / YouTube

Donald Trump abruptly ended a press conference on Monday after accusing a womannorth reporter to ask a "nasty" question, instructing him to "ask China" before leaving the podium.

Trump answered a question from CBS journalist Weijia Jiang, who asked him why he kept claiming that the United States "fared much better than any other country when it comes to evidence," framing it as "global competition" when so many Americans are still dying.

%MINIFYHTML1630bfc3284d06b96dbe4717ff14923a14%

"Well, they are losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that's a question you should ask China," Trump told Jiang, who is Asian-American. "Don't ask me. Ask China that question, okay? When you ask that question, you can get a very unusual answer."

Trump then called CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who returned the word to Jiang, who asked, "Sir, why are you telling me that specifically?"

“I am not specifically telling anyone. I tell anyone who asks an unpleasant question like that, "Trump replied. When Collins approached the microphone to ask her a question, Trump cut her off and said he was calling "the young woman from the back", apparently as a punishment for yielding to Jiang. After Collins continued to insist that he had his turn, Trump became angry and left.

Get ready for fun in the sun with a 28% discount on SPF products at …

This reminds me of a moment in 2018, when a group of Dutch journalists refused to let the United States ambassador, Pete Hoekstra, get rid of the problem after asking him a question he didn't want to answer. "This is the Netherlands, they must answer questions," said a journalist as Hoekstra desperately searched for a way out. Imagine if, in the United States, journalists refuse to move on until our elected officials really answer the questions asked?