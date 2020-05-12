Trina seems to respond to Khia's cruel tirade

Instagram / Facebook

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Miami & # 39; He takes to his Instagram account to share a message that can be directed to Khia, who previously called their names in a long Instagram video.

Khia and TrinaThe enmity continues to heat up with the former hurling insults at the latter here and there. Most recently, Khia had another tirade after Trina seemed to dismiss her challenge for a song battle. Despite the vicious comments thrown at her, Trina apparently doesn't plan to pay much attention to Khia.

On Tuesday May 12, the "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"Star shared an image on her Instagram account with a message that could be addressed to Khia." Growth is ignoring people who deserve to be activated, "the message read.

Fellow rappers and "Love & Hip Hop" stars left comments below the post. Sukihana said "Facts" while Lee Mazin he added, "Sister, who are you trying to refrain from hitting?" Bobby lytes He also intervened, writing: "My God! Yes!"

His post comes after Khia criticized Trina in a long and cruel tirade after she rejected Khia's challenge for a song battle. "When the girls call me, you want to fight, make sure you have ten punches. Make sure you have enough records. Make sure you are at my level if you think you want to come face to face with me." Trina previously responded to the matter on her radio show.

In response to the dismissal, Khia said on Instagram: "Now, I know that you are still mourning the death of your mommy, you are still grieving. So Imma let you have your little burst of confusion and let you slide when you act as if you didn't know shit. You're not going to talk shit, but you sat there and talked shit for 30 damn minutes. "

"Speaking of the Diamond Princess, Holy shit, you pawned all your diamonds a long time ago. You have nothing but HIV and HIV meds, because that's all you've had. D ** k and illnesses even I a * * b *** h. People want to know who plays me s ** t sour p ** s? Who remakes his s ** t bad basset hound? Who shows his punches? "Slippery neck b *** h? Queen of five or six best friends. Who do you write for? Flopping W *** e, "he continued.

While fans won't see Trina and Khia having a song battle in Timbaland and Swizz beatz"Verzuz", Trina is scheduled for a virtual song battle with her friend and co-star of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" Daddy trick on Wednesday.

99jamzmiami's official Instagram account recently announced the battle, writing, "WE DO IT FOR DA CRIB! The BEAUTY @trinarockstarr vs the BEAST @trickdaddydollars is going to drop WEDNESDAY at 8PM! Visit our IG Live to see Trick & Trina go to hit-for-hit only in # 99JAMZ #VERZUZMIAMI #TNTMS ".