Toya Johnson's video with Reign Rushing makes fans smile – Watch Reigny's fake walk

Toya Johnson shared a video with her daughter, Reign Rushing, while trying to walk like a model. Check out the video that had many amazed fans.

‘My little baby model @reign_beaux ❤️🌈. She is killing me with her fake little model walk, "Toya captioned in her post.

Someone said, "I will never tire of hearing you speak," and another follower posted this message: "She is the prettiest," and @toyajohnson I love your voice. "

Another follower said: ‘The reign is a state of mind. Thank you for sharing and brightening our day @toyajohnson. I hope you enjoyed your mother's day. "

An Instagram installer posted this message: "Girl, you already taught him a no, no, it will be something else when he grows up, hahaha,quot;.

A follower said, ‘Every time I see Reign's eyebrows, I scream (THAT'S MY BABY) I love how thick his eyebrows are. She is adorable, "and someone else posted this:" Happy Mother's Day. I hope you enjoyed your day yesterday and that Reign is so beautiful. "

Someone else posted this: "@toyajohnson you are the best woman in the whole world. I remember you came to Memphis with Jook, you are sooo short but beautiful."

Another commenter said: "She is adorable @toyajohnson take care of yourself and may God bless you and your family, stay safe."

In other news, Toya's past weekend was all about family. She shared many photos on her social media account with her two amazing daughters, Reign Rushing and Reginae Carter, and fans were in love with the three ladies.

Toya also made sure to post some photos with her mother, Mrs. Nita, her sister, Anisha Johnson, and her niece, Jashae. Jashae is Toya's late brother, Josh's daughter, and fans love her.

Fans were amazed to see the whole family together, and made sure to send kind thoughts to Reigny's mother.



