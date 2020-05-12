Tony Shalhoub thanks the heroes of health after going through a battle & # 39; quite tough & # 39; with COVID-19

WENN / Avalon

After repeating his classic television role as Adrian Monk for & # 39; The At-Home Variety Show & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & # 39; reveals that he and his wife caught the new coronavirus in April.

Actor Tony Shalhoub he is very grateful for the work of the health "heroes" after he and his wife, Brooke adams, suffered a "pretty tough" battle with COVID-19 last month.

"The wonderful lady Maisel"Star shared the news on Monday, May 11, when she joined the programming on" The At-Home Variety Show, "a new web series that airs on the US broadcast service Peacock.

During the remote appearance, Shalhoub reprized his classic television role as Adrian Monk, a private police investigator known for his obsessive compulsive disorder and fear of germs and contamination, and imagined how he would behave during the coronavirus pandemic.

Depicting the comic scene, Shalhoub put surgical gloves on his hands and feet as he sterilized his entire apartment, even putting his fruit in the dishwasher and his mail in the microwave to kill germs.

The 66-year-old man wrapped up the sketch by reappearing on screen as himself, urging viewers to stay safe while revealing how he and actress Adams had recently been killed by the virus.

"I hope everyone is being careful and following protocol. We really are all Monk now," Shalhoub said.

"Last month, my wife Brooke and I contracted the virus, and it was a difficult few weeks. But we realize that many other people have had it and they have had it much worse."

The star continued to encourage viewers to express their gratitude to front-line staff members by adopting a daily ritual similar to that of New Yorkers and residents of Europe, where people locked up have been led to their balconies, roofs, and windows. open to applaud and encourage the essentials. workers

"It must be seven (pm) – time to go out and show our appreciation to all of our heroes: the health workers, the first to respond. Come on," he said, as he headed for his own balcony. "Stay safe and stay sane."

Monday's episode of "The At-Home Variety Show" was the first in a month-long series, presented by "Family man"creator Seth MacFarlane, for NBC Universal's new Peacock platform.

Shalhoub and Adams are the latest celebrities to beat COVID-19 – Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Sara Bareillesand Pink they are just some of the other famous faces to survive the health crisis.