Tom Brady disputes "relationship deterioration,quot; report with Josh McDaniels

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took to social media Monday night to report a report of a "deteriorating relationship,quot; with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Veteran NFL writer Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, who spent a lot of time with the quarterback for the book "Brady vs. Manning,quot; in 2015, said in a series of tweets that Brady was "worn out,quot; by McDaniels and that the quarterback wanted more information on the game plan.

The first tweet read: "It is difficult to come up with an order as to why Tom Brady did not want to return to the Patriots. But one thing has been overlooked, according to one excellent source: his deteriorating relationship with OC Josh McDaniels. Josh sold Tom out after of all these years. That surprised me.

Myers followed up with a second tweet: They looked like brothers fighting after the bangs on the bench. Worse than that. Brady also wanted more information on the game plan. Plus, he knew it was the final season in NE and said that when he didn't trust the WRs, he didn't throw them at them. Bad appearance. Pats lacked reliable WR other than Edelman. "

He closed his thread with the following tweet: "So, in my opinion, here's why Brady isn't in NE, in no order: * Belichick sold him out. It's no fun in NE * Create competition with BB to see who could win SB without the other * Tired of McDaniels * Wanted more $ and more than a 1-year contract * Talent around him decreased * Warm weather. "

Brady submitted an answer on Instagram on Monday night, writing "Please stop the nonsense!" and "Be More Responsible With Reports,quot; in a screenshot of the story as reported by Pro Football Talk.

Brady tagged McDaniels in his response with a heart emoji, adding: "19 years together and brothers for life."

After Brady signed with Tampa Bay, McDaniels paid tribute to Brady.

"I have so much gratitude for Tom Brady," McDaniels said in a statement issued by the team. “It has made me a better coach and, more importantly, a better person. He has always been genuinely kind and loving to me and my family. However, at the same time, I have never met anyone as demanding and unforgiving in their quest for improvement, perfection and championships.