Tiny Harris admits that quarantine has been affecting her T.I. Marriage – This is how they are making it work anyway!

Tiny Harris spoke about her marriage to T.I. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine and she admitted they are struggling a bit. However, the Xscape singer assured fans that they will "fight through him,quot; as they always have.

Tiny appeared on HollywoodLife TV Talk and during the chat, she was candid about her relationship with the rapper.

Among other things, she updated fans on how their marriage is surviving total isolation, but also revealed if they are planning to have a baby in quarantine or not!

It's safe to say that the two celebrities have been through a lot over the years, but have always managed to make it work.

But could quarantine be the only thing that finally separates them permanently? Well, apparently not!

While Tiny admitted that things have not been perfect these past few months, they apparently have a good method that always helps them fix things.

‘Let's fight it, discuss it, whatever it is. We have been doing quite well. Being trapped in the house and being together as much as we've been … we've been doing pretty well. But we have our moments when (we would be like), "Let me go to the studio for a while," or whatever. We found our ways to have a little break and then come back with a much better attitude, "he said via HollywoodLife.

The celebrity went on to mention that she and TIP do not plan to add more children to their family, at least not while they are in quarantine.

Having said that, Tiny didn't shy away from blatantly mentioning that they had been practicing a lot anyway!



