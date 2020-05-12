Tina Fey's daughter calls her a loser when she interrupts her interview

Tina Fey She is not a normal mother, or a great mother, according to her daughter.
During the Monday episode at Late night with seth meyers, the Bad Girls star interview with host Seth Meyers she was hilariously interrupted by her daughter Penelope, who called his famous loser mother.
"Please wait, there's a colonial lady coming in," Tina said, noting that her youngest daughter was waiting in the wings. "Yes, can I help you? Sorry, you are not making a sound. What? We are recording a television show. Do you need anything?" Then the 8-year-old boy, wearing a traditional colonial-style dress, quietly stepped into the frame and held up the loser sign to Tina and Seth.
Realizing what she was doing, the mother of two exclaimed, "The colonial woman just called us losers!" Laughing along with Tina, Seth chimed in, "Wait a second, we are not losers!" She added: "This means & # 39; loyal & # 39; in colonial times, so that is up to you!"
Due to social estrangement, Tina and her youngsters have been kept busy for a long time to get dressed. In fact, she and her partner Saturday night live alum Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and more, they organized a virtual talent show for their children, which featured many costumes and fun pieces.
After Penelope's "L,quot; bomb, Tina spoke about the Get up New York Telethon, which took place that same day and focused on raising and supporting New Yorkers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I feel really excited and privileged to be able to join NBC, I think I am sure that you feel the same here, that we just long to be, the only remote way to know how to help is to continue TV and try to talk," he said. "So, I'm going there today and I look forward to reading some awesome fundraising totals."
The telethon proved to be a successful night for him. 30 rocks alum. Along with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Billy Joel and Robert de Niro, she raised millions of dollars for the cause.
"Is this real? Okay. $ 115 million," she said tearfully when she announced the final figure during the event. "We did this! You did this! We are difference makers."
See how Tina's daughter epically beats her Late at night interview in the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
