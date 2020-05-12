Tina Fey's daughter calls her a loser when she interrupts her interview

Tina Fey She is not a normal mother, or a great mother, according to her daughter.

During the Monday episode at Late night with seth meyers, the Bad Girls star interview with host Seth Meyers she was hilariously interrupted by her daughter Penelope, who called his famous loser mother.

"Please wait, there's a colonial lady coming in," Tina said, noting that her youngest daughter was waiting in the wings. "Yes, can I help you? Sorry, you are not making a sound. What? We are recording a television show. Do you need anything?" Then the 8-year-old boy, wearing a traditional colonial-style dress, quietly stepped into the frame and held up the loser sign to Tina and Seth.

Realizing what she was doing, the mother of two exclaimed, "The colonial woman just called us losers!" Laughing along with Tina, Seth chimed in, "Wait a second, we are not losers!" She added: "This means & # 39; loyal & # 39; in colonial times, so that is up to you!"