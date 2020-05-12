Tina Fey mourns the success of the coronavirus relief telethon

Monday had a happy ending.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Hollywood stars practically lined up in honor of Robin Hood and iHeartMedia Get up New York! Telethon on Monday. Bringing celebrities together with New York ties, including Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Billy Joel and Robert de NiroThe event focused on raising and supporting New Yorkers who have been affected by the virus.

The star-studded event simultaneously entertained and delivered its target. In addition to many touching performances, including Joel's "Miami 2017,quot; when the Empire State Building was lit, the event raised some significant money: $ 115 million.

The amount was so impressive that the host Tina Feyhe was overcome by emotion when announcing the final figure.

"Is this real? Okay. $ 115 million. We did this! You did this! We are difference makers," Fey announced.