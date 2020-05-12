Tina Fey is thrilled when she discovers that her coronavirus telethon raised $ 115 million

WENN

The former & # 39; 30 Rock & # 39; star is overwhelmed by emotions when she announces that the New York online fundraiser she organized raised more than $ 100 million for Covid-19 relief efforts.

Tina Fey she was mourned on Monday night, May 11, 2020, when she learned that the "Get up New York!"The virtual telethon he organized raised $ 115 million for Covid-19 relief efforts in the city.

The one-hour event, which featured appearances by Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Bon Jovi, Barbara Streisandand Alicia Keys, was made to benefit the Robin Hood organization, with donations intended to support "food, housing, cash assistance, mental health, legal services and education." The coronavirus has killed nearly 15,000 people in the city since the outbreak began.

Just before announcing the total for the night, Tina told viewers: "I am told that the number of donors exceeds 100,000 people, from children with piggy banks to millionaire gifts. No matter how big or small, they all share that spirit of generosity". , and in the end, this is how we will win. "

The total number appeared on the screen, prompting the comedy actress and writer to ask quietly, "Is this for real?"

Breaking tears of joy, Tina continued, "Okay. $ 115 million. We did this. You did this, we are difference makers. $ 115 million, what a great day for New York … Thank you to everyone who gave and gave and gave from all over the world. There is much more to do. "

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo He then appeared to deliver a special message of thanks to the people of New York before Billy Joel He closed the evening with a remote performance of his song "Miami 2017", which was played on screens in an almost empty Times Square and synchronized with a light show at the Empire State Building.