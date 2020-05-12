TikTok pancake cereal is a delicious drenched soak of time

Image: Maria Sherman Image: Maria Sherman

welcome to Tasteless, a column on decadent food trends delivered with the intellectual curiosity of a Michelin critic and the care of a mukbang enthusiast. In today's edition, we are testing "Pancake cereal" as seen on TikTok.

I'll start with this disclaimer: breakfast is my least favorite meal. The old adage may state that it is the most important meal of the day, but for me, it is objectively the worst. Sure, lots of breakfast foods allow for personalization – there are countless ways to prepare and put eggs on your plate, for example, and who doesn't enjoy a decadent, carb-rich dessert in the morning. But those foods are the exception, and I'd rather order lunch from a brunch menu.

Consider the pancakes. Pancake mix isn't an ingredient that lends itself to innovation – you can add things to it or on top of it, but the iconic circular shape remains. There's a reason that even IHOP, the International House of Pancakes, also serves hearty meals for lunch and dinner, along with your flapjack offers. Pancakes just aren't exciting.

And then I discovered "pancake cereal". Leave it to a TikTok trend to change my mind.

Much like beaten coffee became an immediate phenomenon on social media, the breakfast trick known as "pancake cereal" started circulating on TikTok earlier this month, soon appearing on YouTube and Twitter, practically begging boring bloggers to join the fun. "Pancake cereal" is exactly what it sounds like: pancakes, shrunken and got into little bumps, served in a bowl to be consumed with a spoon. If that sounds like a waste of time to you, it's because it is, while pancake cereal looks fun and potentially controversial on camera, in practice it's unpleasant and much less satisfying than a simple stack of griddle cakes.

And then I saw a few videos of recreating influencers the plate, especially with horror. He did not have the necessary materials to make perfectly shaped pieces of pancake cereal: in many cases, he requires a pipe bag (in which I treated the mixture like ice and siphoned it gently into a preheated pan) and was too lazy to make a DIY version of it by destroying a large zip-lock bag. Instead, I tried to hack the trick without going through the most tedious step, inadvertently ruining the process. I assume the quintessence The person who wants pancake cereal wants it to look good. I did a monstrosity.

These are obviously too thick, I diluted them, leave me alone Image: Maria Sherman

Step one: prepare the pancake mix. I recommend using instant things Because I can't be bothered. Step two, drop drops of pancake mix in a buttered pan for cooking. (Between steps one and two, a less lazy person would probably fill the aforementioned pipe bag filled with grime to make perfectly formed mini pancakes.) I just took big drops and hoped for the best. It seemed less useful and more like an elementary school boy's attempt to make small pancakes for his dog. (I'm not even sure dogs can digest pancakes, but there's a peek behind the curtain from my childhood.) Once you see bubbles, flip them over and let them fry. Step three: put the pancakes in a bowl, covered with syrup and butter.

Some TikTokers have filled the bowl with milk, which I added only after eating some delicious dry pieces because I knew that adding dairy would make it gross and soggy, and it did. If you hate chewing and enjoy the taste of pancake, that could be a wonderful solution for you. I also didn't enjoy the fact that most of the syrup was accumulating in the bottom of my bowl, making even distribution of flavors a total impossibility.

In conclusion: you better make some damn pancakes, altering the crispiness and flavor to your preference. However, I wouldn't be surprised if breakfast restaurants (the aforementioned IHOP, or Dennys, or diners) manage to market their own version of this gift in an attempt to reduce this customer's average age from 64 to 12 years. I still wouldn't ask for it. There are better meals.