Three Nuggets return for individual workouts, according to source

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
The Denver Nuggets are taking a cautious approach now that the NBA has slowly begun to resume basketball activities.

Three Nuggets showed up for voluntary individual training on Monday, the first day that the Pepsi Center's practice facilities reopened, according to a league source. Given that only a handful of players are currently in Denver and there is still concern about the extensive protocols required for individual training, the facility closed Tuesday.

