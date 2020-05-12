Three Nuggets return for individual workouts, according to source

The Denver Nuggets are taking a cautious approach now that the NBA has slowly begun to resume basketball activities.

Three Nuggets showed up for voluntary individual training on Monday, the first day that the Pepsi Center's practice facilities reopened, according to a league source. Given that only a handful of players are currently in Denver and there is still concern about the extensive protocols required for individual training, the facility closed Tuesday.

The plan is for the facility to be open several times a week for selected training blocks, and the expectation, for now, is for the same three players to continue to use the facility. Reserve striker Vlatko Cancar was one of three who took advantage of gym time on Monday.

Of the handful of Nuggets still in Denver, some are simply happier with their own arrangements.

Monday's training consisted of players shooting each other and performing a series of physical exercises, all at a safe social distance. The team staff in attendance included head strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger, assistant strength and conditioning coach Claus Souza, assistant coach John Beckett and player development director Ognjen Stojakovic.

Front bench coaches, including head coach Michael Malone, cannot observe practice even from a distance.