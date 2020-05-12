Thoughts from the second season of "Dead To Me,quot;

Bradley Lamb
Thoughts from the second season of "Dead To Me"
🚨Warning: there are massive spoilers ahead!🚨

Last weekend, Dead to me He returned to Netflix for a wild and glorious second season.

And if you spent the entire season like me, then you know how exciting the roller coaster was.

It went something like this:

one]

First, you may have been reminded of how great Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate are.

This is her reminder that Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are an unstoppable force together in #DeadToMe and could give a full talk by Ted on how underrated and amazing they are

2]

Like, so cool that they both deserve ALL the Emmys for these performances.

me after seeing christina applegate and linda cardellini literally killing him in dead to me season 2

me after seeing christina applegate and linda cardellini literally killing him in dead to me season 2

3]

Then, after discovering that Steve has an identical twin just as hot, you probably thought, "Huh … James Marsden can still really get it."

4]

You probably saw Judy collapse while eating a cup of pudding and you never felt more seen.

I just started watching #DeadToMe season 2 and honestly Judy sobbing into a cup of pudding in a closet is a great mood.

I just started watching #DeadToMe season 2 and honestly Judy sobbing into a cup of pudding in a closet is a great mood.

5]

You definitely got really mad at Charlie when he stole Steve's car from the storage locker, when he really should have cared about his own business.

6]

You may have noticed that you are not really a Jen or a Judy, but a Shandy.

7]

You probably also sobbed some really ugly tears when Judy sang "Dream A Little Dream of Me,quot; at the impromptu funeral for Henry's bird.

Can we take a moment to appreciate @lindacardellini singing Dream a little dream of me? Talented, incredible, brilliant, surprising, spectacular, spectacular. 💥 WARNING: Spoilers.

Can we take a moment to appreciate @lindacardellini singing Dream a little dream of me? Talented, incredible, brilliant, surprising, spectacular, spectacular. 💥

WARNING: Spoilers.

8]

You probably jumped for joy when Frances Conroy's character Eileen appeared on your screen.

Three seconds on screen and I'm already in love with the character of Frances Conroy in Dead to Me

Three seconds on screen and I'm already in love with the character of Frances Conroy in Dead to Me

9]

And I wanted to make a change of course when you discovered that Katey Sagal was the actress who played Judy's mother.

the way I screamed when Kate Sagal turned up dead to me and the way I screamed again when I checked her wikipedia and realized that I could possibly play Linda Cardellini's mother

the way I screamed when Kate Sagal turned up dead to me and the way I screamed again when I checked her wikipedia and realized that I could possibly play Linda Cardellini's mother

10]

This season, without a doubt, you fell in love with Detective Pérez and would do anything on this planet to make her happy.

Pérez is one of my favorite parts of #DeadtoMe. He could see her getting mad at Judy forever.

Pérez is one of my favorite parts of #DeadtoMe. He could see her getting mad at Judy forever.

eleven]

And suddenly you had very strong romantic feelings for the character of Natalie Morales, Michelle.

12]

Basically, you are honestly Stan Judy and Michelle.

13]

You're probably still sending Jen and Ben suuuuuuuper hard, too, even though there's a load of luggage there.

Yes, I am supporting Ben and Jen even though she killed her semi-identical twin brother Steve and he hit her with a car. #Dead to me

Yes, I am supporting Ben and Jen even though she killed her semi-identical twin brother Steve and he hit her with a car. #Dead to me

14]

You probably cried when you thought Jen was about to turn herself in for murder, and you screamed when you considered Judy a second mother to her children again.

fifteen.

You probably squealed when Ben got into a car accident with Judy and Jen, Charlie supposedly found out that his mother murdered someone, and basically everything turned to shit.

I just finished season 2 dead to me and how the hell are they going to end the season just like that

I just finished season 2 dead to me and how the hell are they going to end the season just like that

sixteen.

Then once you finished the show at record speed, you had to do a self-examination because you accidentally went through it all! going crazy! season! the day it came out, instead of spacing out the episodes like a normal person.

Did I just watch season 2 of the dead for me in its entirety? Yes, I do. came out today? yes. Wow. # Deadtome2

Did I just watch season 2 of the dead for me in its entirety? Yes, I do. came out today? yes. Wow. # Deadtome2

17]

And after knowing everything you know now, you probably still can't imagine why people are NOT watching the show.

18]

He even briefly wondered if Season 2 was, in fact, even better than Season 1.

wondering if there ever was a Netflix show with a second season as good as #DeadToMe

wondering if there ever was a Netflix show with a second season as good as #DeadToMe

19]

And now finally you're probably a bit lost because you don't know what to do with yourself while you wait Dead to me to be renewed for a third season.

We look forward to a season 3!



