Thoughts from the second season of "Dead To Me,quot;

🚨Warning: there are massive spoilers ahead!🚨
Last weekend, Dead to me He returned to Netflix for a wild and glorious second season.
And if you spent the entire season like me, then you know how exciting the roller coaster was.
It went something like this:
one]
First, you may have been reminded of how great Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate are.
2]
Like, so cool that they both deserve ALL the Emmys for these performances.
3]
Then, after discovering that Steve has an identical twin just as hot, you probably thought, "Huh … James Marsden can still really get it."
4]
You probably saw Judy collapse while eating a cup of pudding and you never felt more seen.
5]
You definitely got really mad at Charlie when he stole Steve's car from the storage locker, when he really should have cared about his own business.
6]
You may have noticed that you are not really a Jen or a Judy, but a Shandy.
7]
You probably also sobbed some really ugly tears when Judy sang "Dream A Little Dream of Me,quot; at the impromptu funeral for Henry's bird.
8]
You probably jumped for joy when Frances Conroy's character Eileen appeared on your screen.
9]
And I wanted to make a change of course when you discovered that Katey Sagal was the actress who played Judy's mother.
10]
This season, without a doubt, you fell in love with Detective Pérez and would do anything on this planet to make her happy.
eleven]
And suddenly you had very strong romantic feelings for the character of Natalie Morales, Michelle.
12]
Basically, you are honestly Stan Judy and Michelle.
13]
You're probably still sending Jen and Ben suuuuuuuper hard, too, even though there's a load of luggage there.
14]
You probably cried when you thought Jen was about to turn herself in for murder, and you screamed when you considered Judy a second mother to her children again.
fifteen.
You probably squealed when Ben got into a car accident with Judy and Jen, Charlie supposedly found out that his mother murdered someone, and basically everything turned to shit.
sixteen.
Then once you finished the show at record speed, you had to do a self-examination because you accidentally went through it all! going crazy! season! the day it came out, instead of spacing out the episodes like a normal person.
17]
And after knowing everything you know now, you probably still can't imagine why people are NOT watching the show.
18]
He even briefly wondered if Season 2 was, in fact, even better than Season 1.
19]
And now finally you're probably a bit lost because you don't know what to do with yourself while you wait Dead to me to be renewed for a third season.
We look forward to a season 3!
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.
%MINIFYHTML7fb5acba95acc90d066dda4e3f4a37f718%