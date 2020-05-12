This ultra hot exoplanet has yellow skies and iron rain – BGR

Exoplanet WASP-79b is a massive gas giant with incredibly high atmospheric temperatures.

Its atmosphere is not capable of dispersing as Earth's atmosphere does, making the daytime skies look yellow instead of blue.

Like Jupiter's other hot exoplanets, WASP-19b is believed to have iron rain due to its heat.

Exoplanets come in many different varieties. Some are cold and icy, while others are rocky and warm, and some, like WASP-79b, are simply simple. strange. WASP-79b orbits a star approximately 780 light years from Earth. In space, that's a relatively short distance, and our proximity to the planet and its host star has allowed scientists to get a pretty good idea of ​​what the world has to offer.

There are several things that make WASP-79b special. For starters, it is absolutely massive and ranks high on the list of the largest exoplanets we know of. It is also incredibly hot, orbiting so close to its star that its atmosphere is 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Oh, and did I mention the iron rain?

WASP-79b is the subject of a research paper published in The astronomical diary, and the scientists who study it have painted a vivid image of a planet that is simply wild. If you could stand on the planet, which you cannot, because it is a gas giant "hot Jupiter,quot;, you would notice that the sky is not blue like on Earth.

For a reason that scientists still don't understand, the planet's atmosphere is not capable of a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering, in which tiny particles capture certain wavelengths of sunlight and cause the skies to turn blue in a clear day. On a planet like WASP-79b with an atmosphere that doesn't scatter light that way, the skies would likely be yellow, according to scientists.

"This is a strong indication of an unknown atmospheric process that we simply do not take into account in our physical models," Kristin Showalter Sotzen, the study's first author, said in a statement. "I have shown the WASP-79b spectrum to several colleagues, and their consensus is,quot; that is strange. "

"Because this is the first time we've seen this, we're really not sure what the cause is," adds Sotzen. "We need to be on the lookout for other planets like this because it could be indicative of unknown atmospheric processes that we don't currently understand." Since we only have one planet as an example, we do not know if it is an atmospheric phenomenon related to the evolution of the planet. "

Due to the planet's size, twice the mass of Jupiter, and its proximity to its star, its atmosphere has swollen like a balloon. Many hot Jupiter exoplanets are believed to produce a phenomenon in which hot iron particles rise into the atmosphere before falling again as rain, which sounds quite painful.

Image source: NASA, ESA, and L. Hustak (STScI)