Taapsee Pannu's mother, Nirmaljeet Pannu is the strongest pillar of

support for Taapsee and his sister Shagun. She doesn't flinch with

the dating links and rumors surrounding Taapsee, given its

profession. In fact, the actress's mother faces many questions about

Taapsee's wedding and she always responds with grace.

Speaking about his own wedding plans, Taapsee said, "I don't want a

big fat indian wedding. Every time I get married, it will be a

close-knit family affair. I don't want it to be three or four days

affair. It will all be in one day. "

Taapsee Pannu is apparently dating badminton player Mathias Boe, who

He is the head coach of the Taapsee Pune 7 Aces badminton team. About

Taapsee's marriage, her mother said, "There is no pressure on her to

get marry. Sometimes I talk about it, but even I don't believe in

The institution of marriage very much. So it depends on her when she wants

do it."

