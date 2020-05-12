This is what Taapsee Pannu and her mother have to say about the actress's marriage.

Taapsee Pannu's mother, Nirmaljeet Pannu is the strongest pillar of
support for Taapsee and his sister Shagun. She doesn't flinch with
the dating links and rumors surrounding Taapsee, given its
profession. In fact, the actress's mother faces many questions about
Taapsee's wedding and she always responds with grace.
Speaking about his own wedding plans, Taapsee said, "I don't want a
big fat indian wedding. Every time I get married, it will be a
close-knit family affair. I don't want it to be three or four days
affair. It will all be in one day. "
Taapsee Pannu is apparently dating badminton player Mathias Boe, who
He is the head coach of the Taapsee Pune 7 Aces badminton team. About
Taapsee's marriage, her mother said, "There is no pressure on her to
get marry. Sometimes I talk about it, but even I don't believe in
The institution of marriage very much. So it depends on her when she wants
do it."
To this rather good interpretation of his mother's marriages, Tapsee added: "I
I told you, there has been no pressure at all. My parents just
He said they would like to see me married eventually. But it is
I have never been abhi karna hai nahin toh yeh ho jayega ya woh ho jayega. "
Well, that is such a refreshing relationship between mother and daughter.
