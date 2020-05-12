‘This is disturbing: & # 39; Body camera footage seems to show Los Angeles Police Officer unprovoked attack on Boyle Heights suspect – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Several minutes of profane body camera footage was released Tuesday due to an incident last month in Boyle Heights in which an intrusion suspect was repeatedly beaten by a Los Angeles police officer during an arrest.

The 17-minute video, which includes the narration of Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, offers various angles of the build-up and altercation that occurred the morning of April 27 in the 2400 block of Houston Street.

A video of the incident was posted on the cell phone last week showing two officers behind the suspect, hands behind their backs and legs spread. Suddenly, one of the officers appears to hit the suspect in the head, then continues hitting him. The second officer stops and appears to be asking for support.

"I, along with many of you, saw the video of a third party that was released last week, and I have serious concerns," Moore said Tuesday. “Any use of force, justified or not, is difficult to observe. However, this is disturbing.

The officer in question, who has not been formally identified, is on paid administrative leave, Moore confirmed.

According to police, the incident began when officers were sent to a call from an owner regarding an intruder. The video shows them arriving on the scene and ordering the man to leave the property, which he does.

As he walks down the street on his bike, he begins to engage in a round-trip discussion with the officer. Then she turns and walks towards him as they continue their conversation.

%MINIFYHTML196771ac7c5c2bcbcddd817177a7b20817%

Finally, the two officers tell him to turn around and put his hands behind his back. The suspect appears to be obeying orders.

"Don't fight," the officer says to the suspect as he tries to handcuff him.

"There is no one fighting," responds the man.

The officer then appears to unleash a flurry of punches on the suspect and expletive shouts as his partner calls for reinforcements.

At one point, he asks his partner to disturb the suspect, which she does not do.

When two other officers arrive on the scene and help handcuff the suspect, the officer yells, "You grabbed my hand."

When a woman from a nearby residence says, "Guys, he's the kindest guy, okay?" the officer replies, "Come in … he f—— attacked me."

The officer did not immediately turn the camera on his body when he arrived on the scene, Moore confirmed. Also, during the fight, his camera falls to the ground and doesn't capture any video of the attack.

It is your partner's body camera that captures the crux of the encounter.

The officer suffered a minor hand injury, while the suspect had abrasions to the head and face. He did not request medical attention.

receiving light hand wounds. The suspect had abrasions to the head and face, but refused medical attention.

The LAPD Forces Investigation Division is investigating the case. The suspect was also released pending further investigation.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. THE VIEWER'S DISCRETION IS RECOMMENDED: