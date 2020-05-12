THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle successfully towed a 32-ton VBCI combat vehicle – Defense Blog

Estonian company Milrem Robotics released a short video showing a 32-ton French VBCI infantry fighting vehicle successfully towed by its unmanned ground vehicle THeMIS.

"The squad (Estpla-32) successfully tested … towing a 22-ton Sisu APC and a 32-ton VBCI infantry fighting vehicle (!)," On Milrem's official Twitter account.

Last week, Milrem Robotics announced that it successfully completed the first deployment period of its unmanned ground vehicle, THeMIS, in operation Barkhane in Mali.

THeMIS was initially deployed in Mali with the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) during a leading anti-terrorist operation in France in April 2019.

Until April 2020, the vehicle was regularly used during patrols by Estonian soldiers and to transport supplies within its base. In total, three Estonian platoons used the vehicle during their deployments.

„Divided urban areas can be challenging, and you cannot always depend on APC's support. The opportunity to bring half a ton of ammunition and water to inaccessible locations with an APC added great value to the patrols and increased combat capabilities, "said Lt. Col. Sten Allik, senior officer of the Estonian Defense Forces.

“THeMIS surprised us with its ability to withstand the difficult environment. Heat and rough terrain test the vehicle; however, it passed easily, "Allik added.

During deployment, THeMIS traversed 1,200 km in one of the harshest terrains of lava rock flooring and climates rising to 50 degrees Celsius in the shade. The UGV was operational for more than 330 hours.

"We collected a lot of valuable data and feedback during implementation, and while EDF's experience with THeMIS was positive, there is always room for improvement," said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics. "However, after this experience in Mali, we are confident that THeMIS is more than capable of withstanding operations in extremely hot climates," added Väärsi.