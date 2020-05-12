The worst baseball card ever made on the Topps set of the & # 39; Project 2020 & # 39;

There have been all kinds of mishaps on baseball cards in the past 100 years, from misspelled names to images of the wrong player. None is as bad as one of the cards Topps is releasing this year as part of its "Project 2020,quot; set.

The whole idea is simple: have famous artists recreate historical cards with their own twist. Among the entries are the 1992 Derek Jeter draft pick card, the 1987 Mark McGwire card and the 1975 George Brett card.

Then there is the depiction of Bob Gibson's 1959 rookie card by artist Keith Shore at issue 54 of the collection. It is an absolutely absurd Gibson perspective that seems to have been created quickly in Microsoft Paint. It is hard to believe that it is not a practical joke.

Take a look at the worst baseball card of all time:

Project 2020 Card # 54 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a1/80/bob-gibson-project-2020-card-45_gz2xyl22tfq0126axq1kvpt7v.png?t=180848146,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



For reference, here is the iconic card it is based on:

Original 1959 Bob Gibson card https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c7/b/bob-gibson-original-1954-card_1j0hup20iuywf1nbghlp4af8ub.png?t=181040146,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



%MINIFYHTMLfa766f3b48110755d5dde0f8d6b1987017%

MORE: How a Short Season of MLB 2020 Would Work

On the back of the card, a description of "Project 2020,quot; heralds the series as Topps "ushering in a new era of seminal artwork."

If the new era of seminal artwork really looks like an elementary school digital masterpiece, then baseball cards for decades to come will be wild.

Shore, to his credit, has a defined artistic style that he is known for and will not deviate from this project. Maybe it was just a bad match between an approach that works well in other media with a traditionalist canvas like a baseball card.

Baseball card mishaps of the past have actually inflated the value, and the same may happen here if collectors truly consider the Bob Gibson recreation to be the worst card of all time. Right now, it's selling for more than $ 80 on eBay.