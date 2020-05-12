The US Navy Rapid Attack Submarine. USA Part of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard for Sea Trials – Defense Blog

The US Pacific Fleet USA It has been reported that the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs from the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard after completing a selected Restricted Availability of Scheduled Extended Dry Docking (EDSRA).

According to a recent service press release, during the maintenance period, the shipyard and crew performed tank cleaning and lining, hull preservation, propulsion and ship system repairs, and made improvements to mechanical systems and electrical.

After sea trials, the crew will work together to maintain readiness before completing their certification for overseas deployment to support theater and domestic assignments.

Rapid Attack Submarines are multi-mission platforms that enable five of the six core capabilities of the Navy's maritime strategy: sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. The submarines are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, attack warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare, and mine warfare. The ships are capable of a variety of missions, from open sea warfare to power projection on land with special operation forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in preventing or responding to regional crises.

Commissioned on July 31, 2010, Missouri is the seventh Virginia-class submarine and the fifth largest U.S. Navy ship. USA On being named for the state of Missouri. It is 377 feet long with a 34 foot beam. The Virginia-class rapid attack submarines have a crew of approximately 132, consisting of 15 officers and 117 enlisted sailors.