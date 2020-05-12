The United States Navy begins MQ-8C flight tests with a new search radar – Defense Blog

The US Navy USA Flight testing of the new unmanned helicopter, Northrop Grumman MQ-8C Fire Scout, equipped with the Leonardo AN / ZPY-8 advanced search radar, began.

The Navy's newest unmanned helicopter designed to operate simultaneously with other airborne assets and coastal combat ships, and the new radar will provide commanders with an improved and integrated image of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

"AN / ZPY-8 radar significantly increases detection and tracking of Fire Scout targets. The ability to simultaneously use multiple modes supports the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance requirements of the US Navy. USA "Said Melissa Packwood, program manager, autonomous tactical systems, Northrop Grumman." This increased capacity enables Fire Scout to extend ranges to meet emerging requirements. "

Leonardo's radar increases target detection and tracking even when visibility is extremely poor.

Operating outside of the Webster peripheral field, the MQ-8C's first flight with the radar occurred on February 27. Testing began with several weeks of ground testing before the first flight and continues to progress as the Navy and Northrop Grumman consider mission expansion opportunities for the platform.

To date, Northrop Grumman has delivered 32 of 38 MQ-8Cs to the Navy, all of which will be reconditioned with the AN / ZPY-8 radar. The MQ-8C reached initial operational capacity in June 2019 and is slated for its first deployment in 2021.

Also in April, the MQ-8C Fire Scout completed the first dynamic interface test aboard Hershel "Woody,quot; Williams Marine Expeditionary Base (ESB).