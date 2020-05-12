The star of & # 39; Ink Master & # 39 ;, Daniel Silva, arrested for murder related to the death of Corey La Barrie in a car accident

Instagram

The tattoo artist was arrested for murder while he was still in the hospital after allegedly driving a sports car drunk, which crashed into a street sign and tree on Sunday night, killing the YouTube star.

"Tattoo artist"star Daniel Silva is responsible for Corey La BarrieDeath. Hours after the news of the car accident that killed the YouTube star, the tattoo artist was arrested and booked for murder related to the fatal car accident.

According to TMZ, Daniel was arrested on Monday night May 11 while still receiving treatment for his injuries from the accident at the hospital. The arrest originated in the car accident on Sunday, May 10, during which Daniel was behind the wheel with Corey as a passenger.

According to authorities, Daniel lost control of the McLaren sports car, causing it to crash into a street sign and tree in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles police press release says Daniel got out of the vehicle and tried to flee the scene, but was "detained by citizens who came to render aid."

While the 27-year-old suffered no life-threatening injuries, Corey did. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, but Corey later succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Daniel is reportedly still being treated for a hip fracture.

The incident tragically took place on Corey's 25th birthday. According to eyewitnesses, the two boys had attended a party that night to celebrate the birthday of the YouTube personality. Sources say people told police that Daniel was seen drinking before going out to drive with Corey.

Confirming the sad news, Corey's brother Jarrad La Barrie wrote on Instagram on Monday: "This is not something I thought I would have to sit here and write for a long time or what I want to do right now, but everyone deserves to do it. " You know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving. "

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do, I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you," he continued. "I miss you so much that this is not fair, thanks for always being the best big brother I could ask of you, I love you, so damn, a lot of life would never be the same without you, R.I.P."