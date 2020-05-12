The Russell Crowe movie & # 39; Deranged & # 39; will be released in July as a test for the cinema after closing

Solstice Studios

The thriller presented by the actor from & # 39; Gladiator & # 39; it will become the first film to hit theaters in the United States when restrictions are expected to be lifted next summer.

Up News Info –

Russell CroweThe new film will serve as a test for the US film industry. USA when it becomes the first movie to be officially released in theaters in July 2020 once the coronavirus shutdown ends.

The bosses of Solstice Studios have increased the launch of the thriller "Deranged"until July 1, 2020 so they can be in theaters as soon as they reopen, in time for the July 4 holiday weekend in the United States.

"When we gave the green light to this movie, I probably envisioned that the weekend of July 4 and Christmas would be the two least likely slot machines," said Solstice President and CEO. Mark Gill he says to Up News Info. "We were sitting on September 4 and then COVID-19 happened, and A Quiet Place 2 moved out of its original slot and landed on our date. When you're in a speedboat and a giant ship is coming toward you, you'd better move of the way. "

%MINIFYHTMLe9bb416d3ff54d0099ba2ab5a2f9279d17%

"We looked at the rest of the year, fall / winter and spring 2021. The release schedule was already crowded, and when you add all the movies that have been delayed, it made you think we might be out sooner (sic)."

Gill is endorsed by NATO experts: "The first call was to John Fithian at NATO, whose organization is in contact with state departments of public services, and if they had said: & # 39; Theaters cannot be opened & # 39 ;, we would have said forget it We don't want to do anything that is unsafe and expertly led. "

Meanwhile, Solstice researchers have conducted a private survey of 1,000 movie fans and were encouraged by how many were planning to return to theaters as soon as they reopened in the United States.

"We thought maybe 40 percent would say they were eager to go back to theaters, but we were surprised to see the number at 80 percent," adds Gill. "We convinced ourselves that there will be enough theaters open for a couple of weeks, playing repertoire and not new movies … and from a commercial perspective, we see the opportunity to have a week or two of free walking before theaters arrive (hits box office)) Mulan and Tenet ".